Huawei to launch 65-inch smart-television in April 2019 with 5G support

OnePlus has already confirmed to launch OnePlus branded smart television in 2019, and Xiaomi is one of the most successful smart-television company in India. Now, according to a report from Jiemian, Huawei is also set to enter the smart tv in April 2019.

The reports, suggests that Huawei will launch two televisions with 55-inch and 65-inch screen size. BOE and Huaxing Optoelectronics will manufacture the Huawei televisions. Huawei is planning to sell at least 10 million units of Huawei smart TVs per year.

Televisions with 55-inch and 65-inch are the best selling TVs in China, and the company is planning to encapsulate the same. One interesting feature of the Huawei 65-inch television is the 5G support, making it one of the first televisions in the world to support the 5G network, whereas the 55-inch variant might not support 5G network.

Being the home market, China will be the first market to see the Huawei branded smart tv. If Huawei happens to sell 10 million televisions in China, then the company will capture 10% of the smart-television market in China. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Huawei 55-inch or the Huawei 65-inch smart-television in India. However, the company has already confirmed that the Honor branded smart televisions will be launched in India.

Huawei television features

As of now, there is no exact information on the features and the specs sheet of the Huawei television. According to the report, the smart-television from Huawei is expected to offer a new set of features, which are not usually seen on TV.

Huawei TV is most likely to come with a dual camera setup with a social feature to offer user-friendly features, which will attract a lot of young audiences. However, having dual cameras on the television will also raise a question on user privacy.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of Huawei television. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Huawei smart-television.

