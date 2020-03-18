ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Launches Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera In China

    By
    |

    Huawei has now announced the launch of its smart TV in China. The Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition is listed on Jingdong.com, a Huawei's official store. The newly launched smart televisions come with many features, reports Gizmochina.

    Huawei Launches Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera In China

     

    Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition: Details

    The smart television comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It features a 65-inch display and pop-up AI smart eye camera. That can be used for video calls. It also has a feature called AI fitness 2.0 functions which scans your bones and joints. Apart from that, it will tell you about the different exercises.

    Besides, the smart television also informed you the exact distance and postures while viewing the TV. The AI smart eye camera also scans your posture and tells you the right posture. Also, smart television comes with adult monitoring function which enables parents to control the adult sites.

    Furthermore, the smart TV allows you to transfer content on the television from your smartphone. However, there is no announcement on the pricing. The company has not announced the price, and there is no information that when this product will be available in India.

    Meanwhile, Huawei is planning to bring a new smartphone on March 26. The company is all set to launch a P40 smartphone. In fact, the company has shared this information via its Twitter account. The tweet reads: "Are you ready to experience #VisionaryPhotography? Join us on 26th March and be one of the first to witness the future of photography #HUAWEIP40."

    As per the leaks, the upcoming smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of in-house storage. The smartphone is likely to be priced at CYN 3,988 (close to Rs. 42,100), CYN 4,288 (close to Rs. 45,300), and CYN 4,788 (close to Rs. 50,600), respectively.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X