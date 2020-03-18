Huawei Launches Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera In China News oi-Priyanka Dua

Huawei has now announced the launch of its smart TV in China. The Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition is listed on Jingdong.com, a Huawei's official store. The newly launched smart televisions come with many features, reports Gizmochina.

Huawei Vision Smart TV Premium Edition: Details

The smart television comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It features a 65-inch display and pop-up AI smart eye camera. That can be used for video calls. It also has a feature called AI fitness 2.0 functions which scans your bones and joints. Apart from that, it will tell you about the different exercises.

Besides, the smart television also informed you the exact distance and postures while viewing the TV. The AI smart eye camera also scans your posture and tells you the right posture. Also, smart television comes with adult monitoring function which enables parents to control the adult sites.

Furthermore, the smart TV allows you to transfer content on the television from your smartphone. However, there is no announcement on the pricing. The company has not announced the price, and there is no information that when this product will be available in India.

Meanwhile, Huawei is planning to bring a new smartphone on March 26. The company is all set to launch a P40 smartphone. In fact, the company has shared this information via its Twitter account. The tweet reads: "Are you ready to experience #VisionaryPhotography? Join us on 26th March and be one of the first to witness the future of photography #HUAWEIP40."

As per the leaks, the upcoming smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of in-house storage. The smartphone is likely to be priced at CYN 3,988 (close to Rs. 42,100), CYN 4,288 (close to Rs. 45,300), and CYN 4,788 (close to Rs. 50,600), respectively.

