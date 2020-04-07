ENGLISH

    Huawei Planning To Launch Most Expensive Smart TV Series With Pop-Up Camera

    By
    |

    Huawei officials keep indicating towards a huge launch event which is going to take place on April 8, 2020. The company has already started teasing about the exclusive product which it's going to launch. According to the reports, Huawei is preparing for the launch of its most expensive consumer electronic product. However, the company has not disclosed any details about the product officially.

    Huawei CEO of Consumer BG, Yiu Chengdong had stated that the important launch is going to happen on April 8. This news was confirmed by Chengdong on March 27, it was also confirmed by the President of Consumer BG, Zhihao. The company has also shared this information on its official Weibo account. Huawei also claimed that the products are going to be the central product after its smartphone line up.

    It seems that the company is taking the launch event very seriously. According to the reports, the company has not confirmed any specifications or the name of the upcoming product. However, the teasers shared by the company suggest that it's going to launch a new flagship smart TV series.

    The company has also shared some promotional images which shows a Smart TV with a pop-up camera mechanism similar to the pop-up camera smartphones. According to the rumors, this pop-up camera will make Air Gestures possible. Users can use air gestures to command TV, the company is promoting this feature as "smart eyes". Huawei also claims that the gadget will arrive with a sound system.

    Besides, the upcoming smart TVs also said to be powered by a custom-designed chipset which is capable of enabling various smart functions and make it easier for use. Let's see what Huawei is planning to launch tomorrow and at which price point the company is going to make its commercial. Meanwhile, the area of concerns is also the supply chain which the company has to manage perfectly to fulfil the demand.

    source

    huawei smart tv
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18:11 [IST]
