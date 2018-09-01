IFA 2018: Lenovo introduces smart plug, smart bulb and more

The Lenovo Smart Bulb

Not only can you turn on and off the lights with the Lenovo Smart Bulb, you can also adjust color temperature and brightness with just your voice. So let's say you're winding down at night in bed-you can now adjust the lights in your room to warmer hues that mimic the lighting at sunset and let you drift off faster.

The Lenovo Smart Plug

With the Lenovo Smart Plug, you can now remote control on and off the power of all compatible smart home devices that are plugged into it from anywhere. Turn on and off your lamps, electric radiators, coffee makers or whatever compatible household appliances you'd like to control from afar. Turn on your instant pot or slow cooker when you're about to get off work to make sure dinner's ready by the time you get home. Forgot to turn off the lights? Turn them off remotely with your Lenovo Link app.

And besides responding to both your voice and remote control, the Lenovo Smart Plug is built so that it won't block any adjacent ports-even on power strips. They also offer an extra layer of surge protection, effectively absorbing sudden spikes in voltage and helping to protect your electronics and appliances from damage.

Lenovo Smart Camera

Now you can make your home even more secure when you're not there, with the Lenovo Smart Camera, which affords you a view of what's going on in and out of your home. The Lenovo Smart Camera offers high-resolution images with wide fields of view (FOV), so you can see more of what's going on around you. Designed so that little escapes your camera's purview, the Lenovo Smart Camera scans the area with a 355-degree FOV from side to side and 120 degrees up and down. And with infrared night vision at a distance of up to 20 meters, you'll be able to see inside the home at night.

Pricing and Availability

In the U.S the Lenovo Smart Plug will be $29.99 and is expected to be available starting November 2018 on www.lenovo.com.

In the U.S the Lenovo Smart Bulb will be $29.99 and is expected to be available starting November 2018 on www.lenovo.com.

In the U.S the Lenovo Smart Camera will be $99.99 and is expected to be available starting early next year on www.lenovo.com.

Lenovo Smart Display is expected to be available in Australia and the UK starting on October.