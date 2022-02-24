Infinix X3 Smart TV Range Tipped; Two Models With Android TV 11, Affordable Price Tag Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Infinix is a popular brand when it comes to smartphones in India, especially in the budget segment. At the same time, the brand has expanded to include other products, including smart TVs. Presently, we have the Infinix X1 TV in the Indian market. The latest reports talk about the successor to this, which is tipped to be the Infinix X3 smart TV lineup.

Infinix X3 TV Tipped

It looks like the popular brand is skipping the X2 variant. The official statement from the brand reveals the new Infinix X3 lineup will include a new range of smart TVs in India, releasing in March. Infinix says there would be 32-inch and 40-inch models with upgraded design and software elements.

That said, the display resolution and other technologies on the upcoming Infinix X3 lineup haven't been revealed. To note, the current Infinix X1 TV lineup packs HD-ready and FHD displays. Going by this, the upcoming Infinix X3 32-inch could be an HD-ready TV with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. And the Infinix X3 40-inch TV could offer FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.

More importantly, the upcoming Infinix X3 TVs will run Android TV 11 OS. One can also expect support for OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and so on. Under the hood, one can expect similar specs as the Infinix X1 TV lineup, which suggests the new Infinix X3 lineup will be affordable.

The Infinix X1 TV lineup draws power from the MTK 6683 64 Bit quad-core processor paired with Mali 470 MP3 GPU. The upcoming Infinix X3 TV lineup could pack an upgraded processor, although it's mere speculation right now. Bringing in the Android TV 11 OS is surely a major upgrade in itself.

Infinix X3 TV Price In India: What To Expect?

Several details of the new Infinix X3 TV are under wraps. The Infinix X1 start from Rs. 12,999, making it one of the most affordable smart TVs in India. Sticking with the brand mantra, we can expect a similar price tag on the upcoming Infinix X3 smart TV range. Since it'll be launched soon, we can expect more teasers in the coming days.

