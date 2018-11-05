ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Intex 4K UHD Smart TVs with JioCinema app launched starting from Rs. 52,990

Intex has added 3 new 4K UHD Smart TVs to its portfolio.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With the increase in the number of UHD 4K smart TVs in the market, several brands are gearing up to launch such devices. The latest Indian brand to come up with such a TV is Intex Technologies. It has launched three new large-screen 4K UHD LED TVs. What's interesting is that these TVs are preloaded with the JioCinema app.

    Intex 4K UHD Smart TVs with JioCinema app launched

    The new Intex smart 4K UHD TVs are LED-SU4303, LED-SU5003, and LED-SU5503. All these models run Android OS and have a capable hardware. The integration of the JioCinema app will come as a great addition as let's users enjoy streaming content.

    Intex 4K UHD Smart TVs price

    Intex LED-SU4303, LED-SU5003, and LED-SU5503 have 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch displays respectively. These smart LED TVs are priced at Rs. 52,990, Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 respectively. These TVs will be available via the company's distribution network all over the country. Notably, the company seems to have partnered with offline distributors to sell the TVs. These models will be available online as well.

    Specifications and features

    Intex's new LED TVs come with a super slim design and feature Ultra HD resolution with 3840 x 2160 pixels. These models run Android 6.0 Marshmallow and have over 200 apps from Intex App Store. The Intex App Store has apps across categories such as Games, Entertainment, Education, etc. These TVs have a dual-core processor but there is no word regarding the clock speed. This processor is teamed up with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage space. There are connectivity options such as 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and Wi-Fi.

    On the features front, there is inbuilt Miracast support to stream contents on a smartphone or tablet on the TV. Also, there is JioCinema app with over 100,000 hours of entertainment. Also, these TVs have the Eye Safe T-Matric technology, which will remove time lag and stabilize every feature smartly and make the TV viewing smooth. The 9ms response time prevents blurry images ensuring a good picture quality. Intex appears to have used anti-blur technology for sharper videos even during high-speed sequences.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue