Intex unveils its latest range of Smart LED TV’s in India: 5 new TVs launched

Intex recently achieved a milestone recently when it sold 1 Lakh LED Televisions in the month of September 2017 making it the No. 1 Indian LED TV brand in the country. Thus, in a bid to provide ultimate customer satisfaction this festive season, Intex Technologies, a popular consumer durables brand today unveiled as many as 5 new models of LED TVs in India.

The TVs come in different sizes of 55-inch UHD (Rs. 78,999), 43-inch UHD (Rs. 52,990), 50-inch LED (Rs. 49,999), 43-inch LED (Rs. 47,999) and 32-inch LED (Rs. 27,999).

The lowest segment of the new range is LED 3201SMT which is High-Definition (1366X720) whereas the 4301 and 5001 SMT models are FHD (1920X1280). The 5500 SMT model is the Ultra HD (UHD)/4K model with E-LED technology.

The 55-inch UHD LED TV has an aluminum body giving it an ultra-slim edge look and is powered by 4K PRO 3 processing unit. The latest addition to the family is the 43-inch UHD that comes with an Ultra High Definition Panel (3840 x 2160 pixels) having four times resolution to support fast frame rates, contrast, and color dynamics.

The 43-inch UHD LED TV is equipped with high storage capacity and fast processors to provide a great processing speed for buffer-free streaming. It is also equipped with inbuilt Bluetooth support for wireless audio connect with Bluetooth supported devices like home theatres, and more It comes with a stylish Air Mouse Control, a unique and stylish joystick-like design which is quick and smart enough to be controlled from any direction unlike the conventional TV remote which has to be focused in front of the screen.

The key features in the Smart LED and UHD TV models include Miracast, a T-cast feature that builds upon Wi-Fi to give users the freedom to display smartphone content of their choice on the big screen. This feature also enables users to enjoy motion sensing gaming through their smartphones. The N-Screen Wireless Mirroring feature uses Wi-Fi connection to deliver audio and video content from smartphone to TV and also enables control on TV via smartphone.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jayesh Parekh, Business Head, Consumer Durables, Intex Technologies said, "Brand Intex is all about fulfilling aspirations, offering consumers the best of design and technology at very competitive pricing. Our 2017 festive lineup is ushering in a new era for televisions. This year, we are taking smart features, craftsmanship, and creativity to new heights. We are sure this will leave a lasting impact on our consumers."

Intex Smart LED and UHD TVs come with popular built-in applications such as YouTube, Facebook, Netflix, and Twitter and up to 200 apps in the customized app store. The built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB ports make connectivity easy and quick. They operate on various Android OS and hence one can also access data on all other Android devices. So, now one can install apps, stream movies, browse videos and check emails - all on Intex Smart LED and UDH TV.

The new range of LED and UDH TV will be available through the company's vast distribution network across India.

Specifications:

Specs LED 5500 UHD LED 4300 4K UHD LED 5001 FHD LED 4301 FHD LED 3201 HD Android OS Android 5.1 Android 5.1 Android 4.4 Android 4.4 Android 4.4 Processor Dual Core Quad Core Quad Core Quad core Dual Core Network In-built Wifi In-built Wifi In-built Wifi In-built Wifi In-built Wifi Memory 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB 8 GB Sound Technology Digital Noise Reduction & Sound Alone Effect for best in class sound Digital Noise Reduction & Sound Alone Effect for best in class sound Digital Noise Reduction & Sound Alone Effect for best in class sound Digital Noise Reduction & Sound Alone Effect for best in class sound Digital Noise Reduction & Sound Alone Effect for best in class sound HDMI/USB Port Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes T-Cast & N-Screen Yes Yes Yes Yes Wireless Display