JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker Launched For Rs. 9,999 In India News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker has been launched in India for Rs. 9,999. And, it can be purchased across JBL's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline stores. The highlights of the speaker include USB Type-C port, IPX7 rating, and racetrack-shaped driver.

JBL Flip 5 Colors And Features

JBL Flip 5 comes in ten color options -- Desert Sand, Mustard Yellow, Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, and Forest Green. You can connect the JBL speaker to any handset or tablet through its Bluetooth. Lastly, it packs a 4,800 mAh battery which can offer up to 12 hours of playback time.

JBL earlier launched its Go+ Bluetooth speaker which is a wireless speaker. It houses a 730 mAh battery which takes two and a half hours to charge completely. It is compatible with laptops, audio players, gaming consoles, tablets, phones, and TVs. It comes with a frequency response lying between 180Hz to 20kHz and supports a single-to-noise ratio of 80dB.

Other than speakers, JBL also launched some of its Bluetooth-based earphones back in June, in India. These earphones are JBL Endurance Peak and Endurance RunBT in-ear. While the JBL Endurance Peak is available at Rs. 12,599, the RunBT earphone can be purchased at Rs. 3,199.

The Endurance peak has 10nm drives to each of its ears that offer an immersive audio experience. Its TwistLock and PowerHoo features offer a great grip, eventually not allowing the earphones to drop during the workout. Feature-wise, the RunBT houses a 120 mAh battery which offers up to 6 hours of playback time. The earphones are sweat-proof and are loaded with 8mm driver in each ear.

Best Mobiles in India