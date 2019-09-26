Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Ravi Shastri defends his 'rap on the knuckles' remark on Rishabh Pant, says 'Am I here to play tabla?'
- Finance CBDT Says This About PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline
- Movies Rashami Desai Is Being Paid HUGE Amount; Ashwini Koul Quits ‘Tara From Satara’ For Bigg Boss 13!
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Blue Maxi Dress Or Brown Blazer Dress? Pick Your Favourite!
- Automobiles Volkswagen Corporate Edition Models Launched In India For Ameo, Polo, Vento & Tiguan Offerings
- News Major bus accident in Telangana, 15 injured
- Travel World Tourism Day 2019: Date, Theme, Host Country, Significance, And Purpose
- Education Why World Pharmacist Day Is Celebrated On September 25?
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker Launched For Rs. 9,999 In India
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker has been launched in India for Rs. 9,999. And, it can be purchased across JBL's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline stores. The highlights of the speaker include USB Type-C port, IPX7 rating, and racetrack-shaped driver.
JBL Flip 5 Colors And Features
JBL Flip 5 comes in ten color options -- Desert Sand, Mustard Yellow, Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, and Forest Green. You can connect the JBL speaker to any handset or tablet through its Bluetooth. Lastly, it packs a 4,800 mAh battery which can offer up to 12 hours of playback time.
JBL earlier launched its Go+ Bluetooth speaker which is a wireless speaker. It houses a 730 mAh battery which takes two and a half hours to charge completely. It is compatible with laptops, audio players, gaming consoles, tablets, phones, and TVs. It comes with a frequency response lying between 180Hz to 20kHz and supports a single-to-noise ratio of 80dB.
Other than speakers, JBL also launched some of its Bluetooth-based earphones back in June, in India. These earphones are JBL Endurance Peak and Endurance RunBT in-ear. While the JBL Endurance Peak is available at Rs. 12,599, the RunBT earphone can be purchased at Rs. 3,199.
The Endurance peak has 10nm drives to each of its ears that offer an immersive audio experience. Its TwistLock and PowerHoo features offer a great grip, eventually not allowing the earphones to drop during the workout. Feature-wise, the RunBT houses a 120 mAh battery which offers up to 6 hours of playback time. The earphones are sweat-proof and are loaded with 8mm driver in each ear.
-
15,999
-
29,450
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
27,999
-
49,699
-
32,999
-
21,999
-
17,990
-
13,485
-
12,545
-
19,990
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
32,990
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875