JioFiber Adds Amazon Prime Video To OTT Apps List
At the time of the commercial launch of the JioFiber broadband internet service, it was said that subscribers will get a free subscription to OTT apps for a specific duration as per the plan they choose. Notably, not all broadband users got access to these apps for free of cost. Initially, there were four premium OTT app subscriptions.
A few months into the launch of the JioFiber broadband service, it was announced that more OTT subscriptions will be coming soon to the platform. Later, SunNXT and ZEE5 subscriptions were also bundled for the JioFiber users.
JioFiber Gets Amazon Prime Video Support
However, the service still missed out on the Amazon Prime and Netflix support. And, there were workarounds to access Amazon Prime. Now, it is no more necessary as the JioFiber set-top-box supports Amazon Prime Video in its list of OTT apps. As the app shows up on the list of OTT apps on the TVs using JioFiber connection, there is no need for users to try the workaround to watch Prime Video content.
One thing that JioFiber users need to keep in mind is that they still need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to enjoy the content as Jio is not providing the same for free to its broadband users.
OTT Apps Supported By JioFiber
Currently, JioFiber supports a slew of OTT apps such as SunNXT, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, JioCinema, ALTBalaji and more. However, it still misses out on the support for Netflix. While this could be a disappointment for many, we can expect the same to be be included for the JioFiber users in the future.
JioFiber Benefits During COVID-19
The addition of Amazon Prime Video in the list of OTT apps on JioFiber set-top-box comes at a time when the company announced that it will provide basic connectivity sans any additional service charges. Jio will provide basic broadband service at 10Mbps for free to anyone in the service area.
While the internet access will be free, users will have to pay for the home gateway routers as a minimum refundable deposit. And, the existing JioFiber users will get double data benefits. The service wants to make sure its users get the right support during the crucial COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
