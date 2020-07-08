ENGLISH

    Ever since Reliance Jio launched its set-to box and broadband services in the country, everyone wants to know that when it will bring content from Netflix. In fact, the company has recently tied up with Amazon Prime, and now it is expected that STB users will get Netflix services.

    JioFiber STBs Users Might Get Netflix Support By End Of July

     

    The JioFiber is reportedly planning to bring a new update that supports Netflix ESN and HDCP, reports Only Tech. The report states that recently, the company has rolled out an update on Jio's JHS C200 V1 STBs, while the new boxes received an update earlier. The report said that the company has already added support for Netflix ESN and HDCP.

    Furthermore, it is expected that the company will start offering Netflix by the end of this month with its Gold plan and above plans, which are priced at Rs. 1,299, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. For the unaware, the company is offering six plans.

    Reliance Jio Offering Amazon Prime And Disney+ Hotstar

    Recently, the operator has shared that it is now offering Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription to its broadband users. Under these partnerships, JioFiber is offering all original shows, Prime Music service, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Ad-free Music.

    Additionally, the user will get access to all the latest deals. Notably, this offer is available on Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Titanium plan holders. But, to avail this offer you have to follow some steps.

    You need to open the MyJio application on your smartphone. Then you need to write your account broadband account details for login. You have to tap on Amazon banner, and then log in to your Amazon account, and it is done. Now you can watch content on Amazon Prime. However, you need to choose between four plans. These packs come with several benefits, such as data, calling, device security, gaming, TV video calling, STBs, and content from Sony Liv, JioCinerma, Alt Balaji, and many more.

    Read More About: jiofiber
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 19:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

