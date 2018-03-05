JioTV bags exclusive digital rights for the upcoming T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy

Reliance Jio's live television app JioTV has acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the upcoming T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy.

Jerome Jayaratne, Chief Operating Officer, Sri Lanka Cricket said, "We are excited to partner with JioTV to bring in the action-packed T20 series to Indian cricket fans, and look forward to connecting with the cricket consumers in the sub-continent."

Nidahas Trophy - a tri-nation T20 competition, will be played at Colombo from March 6 to 18, 2018 between host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India.

To recall JioTV app has recently won the "Best Mobile Video Content" award at the prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2018 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The other nominees for this award included Airtel TV, Migu Hot Video & Bioscope Live TV.

The GSMA's Global Mobile Awards (The GLOMO Awards) are considered the Oscars of the mobile industry to recognize and celebrate the best of the best, highlighting the technologies, products, companies, and individuals that are pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and innovation thereby creating a better future for all of us.

JioTV's prime motto has been to bring the best in class content, be it entertainment or news or movies or sports, to all its users on the go. It houses 575+ Live TV channels showing content across 15+ Indian languages & 7 days of catch up for most of the shows thereby enabling Jio Digital Life.

JioTV has been a leader in the infotainment space with its100 million+ downloads coming in a real short time. Ever since its launch, it has consistently been ranked amongst the "Top Entertainment" apps on Google Play with a 4.4-star rating. JioTV also won the award for the "Innovative Mobile TV App" in the recently concluded Aegis Graham Bell Award on February 23rd, 2018 in New Delhi.

JioTV not only brings forth the Indian gamut of entertainment to its users but also opens up the world of international events to Indians. JioTV was the official broadcast partner for recently concluded 'PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games'. It is also the exclusive digital broadcaster for the upcoming T20I tri-series 'Nidahas Trophy' being played between India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh stated to begin on March 6th, 2018.