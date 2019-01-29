JVC launches 75-inches 4K UHD Smart TV for Rs 1,99,000

JVC is a Japanese brand which has entered the Indian electronic market with Veira Group. Now the company has extended portfolio by launching its 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV '75N785C'. So if you are planning to purchase a big giant TV then you can consider this also in your list.

The JVC TV comes with a sleek design, Under the hood, it is powered by the latest technology that optimizes every scene, every frame and every pixel to deliver rich colors, contrast and in-depth detailing. It comes with 4x more pixels than FHD TV which gives sharp, crisp images.

The TV sports a screen resolution of 3840x2160 pixels along with a contrast ratio of 5000:1. The TV supports Android 4.4 and above and comes with apps like Netflix, Amazon and more. The75-inch Smart TV comes with the Dual core processor which makes the browsing experience more smooth.

The TV is Powered with 1GB RAM with a storage space of up to 8GB to help you access and store files and application without any hassle. For superior sound, the TV features 20W inbuilt Box Speakers with bass and treble adjustment that allows you to experience even the faintest sound very clearly giving you an intense audiovisual experience.

Sharan Maini, Business Development Director, JVC Group says, "India is moving towards larger sizes as the youth of India are now more aspirational and the TVs are becoming more affordable. JVC gets its luxury segment with the 75" Ultra HD Smart TV for the newer aspirational people of India "

The user can also streaming content on the TV directly from their smartphone with MHL feature which allows users to connect the TV to a smartphone, tablet. On the connectivity part, the JVC TV offers 3 HDMI and 2 USB Slots to connect any External devices to the TV.

Easily navigate all functions of the TV with an in-built Air Mouse. The product is already available with Kohinoor retail stores and other retail stores across parts of India.