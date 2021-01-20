Kodak Introduces 42-Inch FHDX7PRO Budget Android TV In India; Available For Sale At Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Kodak has been consistently refreshing its budget smart TV segment in India. The brand has now expanded its 7XPRO smartphone lineup with the FHD7Pro and UHDX7Pro. While the former is a 42-inch model, the latter has been announced with a 52-inch panel. Both the new Android smart TVs will be made available during the Republic Day Festive sale on Flipkart next week.

Kodak UHDX7PRO, FHDX7PRO Price And Availability

The 42-inch FHDX7PRO is announced at Rs. 19,999. On the other hand, the 50-inch UHDX7PRO will be retailing at Rs. 29,999 in India. The smart TVs will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale which begins on January 20, 2021. Let's have a look at the features:

Kodak UHDX7PRO, FHDX7PRO Key Features

The company has used the same processor to power the new range of 7XPRO smart TVs. The Kodak UHD7XPRO and the FHDX7Pro are powered by the Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor. Both smart TVs have Mali450 GPU. The LCD panel on both TVs offers 500 nits of peak brightness levels. The 50-inch variant will come with 2160 x 3841 pixels screen resolution.

Additionally, the smart TVs come pre-installed with Android OS and offer standard connectivity options. The connectivity ports include three HDMI 2.0 ports and two USB ports. They also come with an in-built Chromecast support. While the 42-inch model delivers 30W sound output, the 50-inch's output is a bit lower at 24W.

The new range of Kodak 7XPRO smart TVs comes pre-installed with a bunch of third-party applications such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Hotstar, Zee5, and MX player. Additionally, the new smart TVs will allow users to get access to over 5,00,000 movies, shows, games, and music available on Google Play Store. Also, there is support for Google Assistant on both TVs.

