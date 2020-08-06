ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kodak Introduces 7XPRO, CA Android TV Lineup In India: Price, Specifications

    By
    |

    Kodak has launched two new Android TVs models in India. The company has taken the wraps off the 7XPRO and the CA Android TV lineup. It is worth noting that the XPRO is an existing smart TV series by the company which has been now extended with the new model. Let's have a look at their features and pricing details in India.

    Kodak Introduces 7XPRO, CA Android TV Lineup In India: Price, Specs

     

    Kodak 7XPRO, CA Android TVs Specifications And Features

    The Kodak 7XPRO smart TV lineup offers an almost bezel-less design and has as many as six models. This series has a 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch variants. The remaining three models which come with 4K resolution comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch panel. As for the Kodak CA series, it has been announced in single 75-inch screen size.

    As for the features, the Kodak 7XPRO smart TV series will run on Android Pie OS and will draw its power from the RM- Cortex-A53 Quad-Core processor paired with Mali 450 GPU. The smart TVs in this series comes with up to 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

    The smart TVs come with support for multiple connectivities including two USB ports and three HDMI port. The company has also equipped this series with the Bluetooth 4.0 technology that will allow you to pair wireless audio products with ease. The Kodak 7XPRO smart TV's also support Google Assistant.

    Coming to the high-end Kodak CA series, it comprises a single 75-inch 4K variant. This variant comes with 2160 x 3840 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It has HDR support as well. The company has used the same ARM Cortex-A53 CPU which has quad-core and is combined with Mali-450MP3 GPU.

    Connectivity options are also the same including HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. This model also features Google Assistant support.

    Kodak 7XPRO, CA Series Price

     

    Starting with the Kodak 7XPRO series, the 32-inch HD TV is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 40-inch model is announced at Rs. 16,499. The 43-inch FHD model will retail at Rs. 18,999. The 43-inch UHD TV will be selling for Rs. 21,999, while the 50-inch model will be selling for Rs. 25,999.

    There is also a 55-inch UHD model which is priced at Rs. 29,999. Lastly, the 75-inch variant is announced for Rs. 99,999 in India. You will be able to buy the TV's starting today via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: kodak news smart tv
    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X