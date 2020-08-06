Kodak Introduces 7XPRO, CA Android TV Lineup In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Kodak has launched two new Android TVs models in India. The company has taken the wraps off the 7XPRO and the CA Android TV lineup. It is worth noting that the XPRO is an existing smart TV series by the company which has been now extended with the new model. Let's have a look at their features and pricing details in India.

Kodak 7XPRO, CA Android TVs Specifications And Features

The Kodak 7XPRO smart TV lineup offers an almost bezel-less design and has as many as six models. This series has a 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch variants. The remaining three models which come with 4K resolution comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch panel. As for the Kodak CA series, it has been announced in single 75-inch screen size.

As for the features, the Kodak 7XPRO smart TV series will run on Android Pie OS and will draw its power from the RM- Cortex-A53 Quad-Core processor paired with Mali 450 GPU. The smart TVs in this series comes with up to 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The smart TVs come with support for multiple connectivities including two USB ports and three HDMI port. The company has also equipped this series with the Bluetooth 4.0 technology that will allow you to pair wireless audio products with ease. The Kodak 7XPRO smart TV's also support Google Assistant.

Coming to the high-end Kodak CA series, it comprises a single 75-inch 4K variant. This variant comes with 2160 x 3840 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It has HDR support as well. The company has used the same ARM Cortex-A53 CPU which has quad-core and is combined with Mali-450MP3 GPU.

Connectivity options are also the same including HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. This model also features Google Assistant support.

Kodak 7XPRO, CA Series Price

Starting with the Kodak 7XPRO series, the 32-inch HD TV is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 40-inch model is announced at Rs. 16,499. The 43-inch FHD model will retail at Rs. 18,999. The 43-inch UHD TV will be selling for Rs. 21,999, while the 50-inch model will be selling for Rs. 25,999.

There is also a 55-inch UHD model which is priced at Rs. 29,999. Lastly, the 75-inch variant is announced for Rs. 99,999 in India. You will be able to buy the TV's starting today via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

