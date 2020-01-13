Kodak Plans To Launch HD LED TVs Next Month In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Kodak is planning to launch a new television in the country. The Super Plastronics, which is the brand licensee of Kodak, has announced that it will bring its HD LED TVs Official Android TVs in India. The company has made this announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020.

Apart from that, the company has announced that it will also manufacture these Smart TVs in India and will launch in February. The upcoming smart TVs will run the Android Pie interface. It is also expected that it will feature a built-in Chromecast for transferring content. But unfortunately, the company has not shared many details about the upcoming product.

But it is expected that the company is planning to compete against established brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vu. In fact, there are chances that Kodak will launch the upcoming smart TV in the same bracket as Xiaomi is offering. Xiaomi is already leading the smart TVs segment with a 33 percent market share, claims IDC.

To recall, last year Kodak launched its flagship television series in India. It includes KODAK 40 FHDXPRO, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and KODAK 50FHDXPRO TVs, KODAK 32FHDXPRO. Besides, the company is expecting that it will grow by 30.2 percent CAGR in the next four years. Furthermore, the company is planning to expand its reach to tier I and tier-II cities in India.

"We have come up with these 4K models, and recently we have started a new production line at our Noida facility with a production capacity of 3000 units in a day, and we will be offering 2-3 variants in every quarter," SPPL CEO, Avneet Singh Marwah said earlier. The Kodak 43 4KXPRO and Kodak 50 4KXPRO feature 43-inch and a 50-inch display. Whereas, the Kodak XPRO TVs come with quad-core A53 CPU along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It also includes feather sound support.

Best Mobiles in India