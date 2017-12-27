LeEco launches 10 new Smart TVs in the market

LeEco, has been silent for some time now in terms of releasing new products. We haven't seen any new smartphones even though many devices were leaked online or any other product from the company. However, the main reason for the company being behind schedule for the launch may be due to the company's financial troubles lately.

But again we have been hearing about the company receiving a significant investment in the past few weeks. So we were expecting LeEco's return to the business. However, we were not expecting it to be so soon.

Well, in an interesting development, the Chinese OEM has now gone and launched 10 new products. This may be a good news for the fans. As such, LeEco has launched a handful of new smart digital TVs in the domestic market.

On the other hand, LeEco fans waiting for a new phone may be disappointed as no new smartphone was unveiled. LeEco might have a plan for that as the company is under new leadership. In any case, let's talk about the new products that the refreshed tech company has announced.

Consumers interested in smart TVs will now have more options to choose from. The company has announced TV's ranging from 40 - 65 inches and the company claims that the new range has been designed for family use. The new TVs also run on a completely open source operating system.

While we are yet to get the full details on the TVs they have been dubbed as X40L / X43L / X50L / X55L / X65L with the numbers referring to the screen sizes. There is also an N series model which include X40N / X43N / X50N / X55N / X65N.

As for the pricing, it starts from 1899 Yuan (roughly Rs. 18,570) for the base model and goes all the way up to 5799 Yuan (roughly Rs. 56,708) for the big 65-inch model.

Some of the other features across the range include HDR technology and quad-core Motor processors. All the TVs offer 16GB internal memory and they run on LeEco's own EUI 6.5 operation system designed specifically for these TV screens. We are awaiting more details about these new products.

