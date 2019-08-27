Lenovo's Smart Clock, Smart Display Launched: Sale Starts Early September 2019 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Lenovo has launched its two smart home products namely Smart Clock and Smart Display, in India. Both the devices accompany Google Assistant. While the Smart Clock is priced at Rs. 5,999, the Smart Display starts from Rs. 14,999. These products will go on sale from early September 2019. And, they can be obtained via Lenovo.com, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Lenovo stores. These devices will be available as notify me option, commencing August 28.

Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Display Specifications

Lenovo Smart Clock is a digital clock, sporting a 4-inch touch screen display along with a full-size USB port for charging. Other features are a full-range 6W speaker, two passive radiators based on Dolby's latest background noise reduction technology. And, the smart device works with Chromecast.

Whereas, the Lenovo Smart Display has a 10-inch IPS Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a 14nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 128GB default storage. It features a 5MP wide-angle camera, which remains protected with a privacy shutter switch.

The smart display works with YouTube and Spotify for streaming videos and songs. And, it comes with 2 x 2 WiFi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth as connectivity aspects.

Other Smart Display Devices

Even Google has also launched its smart display called the Nest Hub which is available for sale across Flipkart, TataCliq, Croma, and Reliance Digital. It has a 7-inch touchscreen-based display and features Google Assistant, built-in speaker, two far-field microphones, an Ambient EQ light sensor, and a Voice Match which recognizes multiple voices.

It can be used to stream videos and songs across YouTube Music, Gaana, Saavn, Spotify, and Wynk. It also has routines which execute any given tasks, using a single voice command.

You can also look forward to buying Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display. It flaunts a 5.5 -inch display and comes equipped with a 1MP camera. It has Alexa as a voice assistant, and a 3.5 mm stereo audio output.

