LG announces its LG XBOOM Go and XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speakers

LG Electronics is gearing up to unveil its XBOMM audio lineup. The lineup includes XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speakers and XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speakers. The company has planned to unveil all the speakers at IFA 2018. According to LG the XBOOM mini (model CK99) and all-in-one are capable of producing an output of starting at 1,800watts and goes up to 5,000 Watts.

"By expanding our XBOOM brand to include wireless and smart speakers, LG is opening up new possibilities with XBOOM leading our entire home audio business. With Meridian as our audio technology partner, we are confident XBOOM will success in Europe as it has in other regions around the world," Seo Young-Jae, head of the convergence audio and video business division at LG's Home Entertainment Company said.

The speakers come with Pro DJ Wheel, which allows anyone to become a DJ with features such as creative mixing and scratching functions along with fun lighting effects. The XBOOM Go is designed to captivate listeners with both unmatched quality and user convenience. The speakers deliver a clear treble and enhanced bass along with the exceptional power.

The XBOOM Go is the first wireless speaker which will come with aptX HD support from Qualcomm for a lossless 24bit/576kbps hi-res streaming audio. The speakers also come with multicolour mood lighting along with a Grab-N-Go and X-grip handles for portability and stability.

On the other hand, the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ speakers are powered by Google Assistant. This will allow you to get the things done over a voice command. Lg joined hands with Meridian to bring the full potential of the two companies' audio expertise to make one product.

The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ speakers are capable of delivering lossless High-Resolution Audio. The LG XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speakers and the XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speakers will be available in the key markets. While the WK9 8-inch Smart Display will be launched by the end of this year. We should have to wait for the IFA 2018 for the exact pricing of both the speakers. Let's see what price point will LG set for these upcoming speakers.