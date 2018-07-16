LG Electronics launches AI-powered televisions in India

LG Electronics India on Monday announced the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) Deep ThinkQ powered OLED television in India.

The new range includes various models under its OLED, Super UHD, UHD and Smart TV category.

Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said: " We have taken a step ahead to democratize the AI function across our range of smart televisions. At LG our interest is in improving the user lifestyle and convenience."

The new OLED television runs on (Alpha) 9 processor, the TV is claimed to deliver accurate colors and improved image renderings from virtually any viewing angle along with Dolby Atmos.

These televisions also support the full palette of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, advanced HDR by Technicolor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro, creating a true cinematic experience at home.

With an addition of AI functionality in LG TVs, the consumers can directly speak into the remote to control TV functions and play content, control TV settings, manage schedules, access information and control compatible connected smart home devices including lighting and appliances like air conditioners, air purifiers, speakers among other devices that can connect to TV via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

It also comes with Mobile Connection Overlay that enables the customers to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously.

Customers can also access cloud photos and videos directly from LG TV. The 2-way Bluetooth feature on these televisions allows users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on the compatible audio device and connect the mobile with LG TV. In addition to that users can also share smartphone screen with LG TV via Miracast and control the smartphone through LG Magic Remote.

2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs from LG feature 4K Cinema HDR, which offers cinematic experience to the home.

The televisions add support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor, building on a legacy of supporting most major HDR formats, from the superior viewing experience of Dolby Vision to HDR10Pro and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). Both 2018 OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs come with Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for the best audio-visual experience possible.

Besides this, the new range uses the latest webOS, a user interface which provides seamless, intuitive navigation with Magic Remote's scroll, gesture and voice commands.