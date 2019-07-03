LG Sends Invites For July 10 Launch Event – AI-based Smart TVs Expected News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

After launching three new affordable W series smartphones, it looks like LG India is gearing up to launch smart TVs. The company has started sending media invites for an upcoming event on July 10. At the event, the company is assumed to come up with its 2019 OLED and NanoCell TV series in India. Notably, these were announced earlier this year.

Features We Know So Far

The LG's OLED and NanoCell TV lineup come with an upgraded AI picture and sound quality. These TVs come with HDMI 2.1 port which lets excessive data transfer bandwidth to smoothen 4K and 8K playback. The AI engine installed on these TVs offers the best upscaling method and resolution, which adds up to an immersive viewing experience.

These TVs are also going to support Amazon Alexa voice assistant along with Google Assistant and feature a newly designed home interface for easy navigation. Besides, the TVs also come with faultless 4K playback and 120Hz refresh rates. We might get to know more details about these smart TVs in the upcoming launch event.

Rivalry With Xiaomi Smart TVs

There have been quite so many other brands which give strong competition to LG in terms of Smart TVs. And, the recent addition is Xiaomi, which had delivered more than one million Mi LED TVs from February to October in 2018. The figure seems to get doubled and even more in the ongoing year of 2019. The reason why the sale of Mi LED TVs has been witnessing a tremendous hike is they have been offering 32-inch smart TVs with a price range varying from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000. And in the coming days, the consumers would get to see more amazing features in these Mi TVs at their affordable price options.

To stay on the leading front, LG must come with even better strategies to outshine over other brands. The South Korean giant already holds more than 75% share of the TV market for its top-tier brands. Having said that, the company must also come with an efficient strategy for acquiring a bigger market share of its low-priced models.

