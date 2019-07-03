ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LG Sends Invites For July 10 Launch Event – AI-based Smart TVs Expected

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    After launching three new affordable W series smartphones, it looks like LG India is gearing up to launch smart TVs. The company has started sending media invites for an upcoming event on July 10. At the event, the company is assumed to come up with its 2019 OLED and NanoCell TV series in India. Notably, these were announced earlier this year.

    LG Sends Invites For July 10 Launch Event – AI-based Smart TVs Expect

     

    Features We Know So Far

    The LG's OLED and NanoCell TV lineup come with an upgraded AI picture and sound quality. These TVs come with HDMI 2.1 port which lets excessive data transfer bandwidth to smoothen 4K and 8K playback. The AI engine installed on these TVs offers the best upscaling method and resolution, which adds up to an immersive viewing experience.

    These TVs are also going to support Amazon Alexa voice assistant along with Google Assistant and feature a newly designed home interface for easy navigation. Besides, the TVs also come with faultless 4K playback and 120Hz refresh rates. We might get to know more details about these smart TVs in the upcoming launch event.

    Rivalry With Xiaomi Smart TVs

    There have been quite so many other brands which give strong competition to LG in terms of Smart TVs. And, the recent addition is Xiaomi, which had delivered more than one million Mi LED TVs from February to October in 2018. The figure seems to get doubled and even more in the ongoing year of 2019. The reason why the sale of Mi LED TVs has been witnessing a tremendous hike is they have been offering 32-inch smart TVs with a price range varying from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000. And in the coming days, the consumers would get to see more amazing features in these Mi TVs at their affordable price options.

    To stay on the leading front, LG must come with even better strategies to outshine over other brands. The South Korean giant already holds more than 75% share of the TV market for its top-tier brands. Having said that, the company must also come with an efficient strategy for acquiring a bigger market share of its low-priced models.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: lg news smart tvs
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue