LG's New 27-inch OLED Monitor Costs A Whopping 2 Lacs; Find Out Why News oi-Rohit Arora

LG's OLED panels deliver the best image quality in the market. The panels ace the basics of picture quality with outstanding contrast ratio and best-in-class color reproduction. The brand has unveiled two new monitors to expand its lines of high-quality OLED displays. Launched in two screen sizes, LG's new Ultrafine Display OLED Pro monitors start at a whopping Rs. 1,99,999.

Furthermore, the brand unveiled a 4K UHD projector capable of producing a 120-inch picture size. The CineBeam HU715Q is priced at Rs. 3,96,000 and is available for pre-booking on LG's official website. Let's find out more about the new LG OLED monitors and cinema-grade 4K UHD projector.

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro Product Key Features

The new OLED monitor range brings two different screen sizes- 31.5-inch and 27-inch. Both are 4K OLED monitors with an outstanding 1M: 1 contrast ratio. The self-light-emitting pixels of the UltraFine OLED Pro monitors should create accurate images while adjusting each individual pixel. The immersive contrast ratio will be able to achieve accurate color reproduction without light interfering between pixels.

Both the monitors support 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB profiles to deliver a wider range of color gamuts. These are True 10-Bit panels that can express 1-billion colors without any dithering. The 32/27EP950 supports the standard color modes for professionals -BT2100 / P3, PQ / HLG covering the full range of HDR signals.

Both the monitors feature 'Hardware Calibration' allowing direct adjustments of the 10-bits look-up table (LUT) in the monitor for better color accuracy. As far as the hardware connectivity is concerned, LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors feature a USB Type-C port (Power delivery up to 90W), two Display ports, three USB ports, and an HDMI port.

LG Cinebeam HU715Q 4K UHD Home Projector

Coming on to the cinema-grade home projector, the HU715Q brings 4K UHD picture quality with an impressive 8.3-million-pixel screen. The projector works on XPR and DLP technology allowing the screen to be quickly adjusted in four directions to obtain a maximum resolution of 3840×2160. The 4K UHD projector creates a 120-inch picture when placed at 31.7cm from the wall and offers the 80-inch cinematic screen at 11.8cm distance from the wall.

The HU715Q 4K UHD projector has a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens and comes with auto-brightness and an adaptive contrast mode. As far as the audio is concerned, the projector has a built-in sound system comprising 20W+20W stereo speakers and quad woofers. The design team has positioned four passive radiators above and below the speaker to prevent vibration. You will also have the option to connect two extra wireless Bluetooth speakers to create a 4.2 channel sound system.

The Cinebeam HU715Q shops with magic remote control to allow for easy adjustment of focus and have 'Point Warping' for easy horizontal and vertical alignment. The home projector supports content streaming via the latest OTT platforms and works on the Smart TV platform- webOS 6.0 that comes preinstalled with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube.

The HU715Q supports Miracast, Airplay 2 and Screenshare projection technologies and has a promised life-span of 20,000 hours before bulb or lamp replacement is required. Priced at Rs. 3,96,000, the CineBeam HU715Q is available for pre-booking on LG's official website.

