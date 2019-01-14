ENGLISH

LG XBOOM W7 AI Speaker is selling at a best buy price of Rs. 18,828

LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK7 AI Speaker with Built-in Google Assistant is priced aggressively at Rs. 18,828 on Amazon.in

By

    LG recently unveiled the company's top-of-the-line smart speaker- XBOOM W7 AI ThinQ in the Indian market at Rs. 27,990. Backed by Google Assistant, the speaker is now selling at a best buy price of Rs. 18,828 on Amazon.in, which makes it a great deal for audiophiles who also want to experience the intelligence of Artificial Intelligence.

    Equipped with Google's sophisticated machine learning algorithms, the XBOOM W7 AI ThinQ can respond to voice commands. You can ask the W7 ThinQ to set reminders, alarms, play/pause audio, tell a joke, provide directions, weather information and a lot more. If you happen to have smart lights at your place, you can simply ask the LG XBOOM W7 AI ThinQ to switch on/off and dim the lights for you.

     

    LG XBOOM W7 AI ThinQ is also Chromecast Compatible. It can stream audio on other Chromecast compatible devices from apps such as Saavn, Gaana and Google Play Music. 

    But this is just one aspect of the speaker. What truly makes LG XBOOM W7 AI ThinQ a great audio product is the good sound signature. The speaker delivers lossless stereo audio and is the only speaker in the Indian market at present that can stream High-resolution audio. The speaker is capable to produce stereo quality audio at up to 96kHz/24-bit quality.

    We have recently reviewed the speaker and found that the quality of the audio is really crisp and clean, if not the loudest. With LG XBOOM W7 AI ThinQ, you can experience crystal clear vocals, individual beats produced by different musical instruments and even some good bass levels.

    How LG made the best sounding smart speaker

    There's a lot going inside the speaker unit from LG.  The company partnered with British audio company Meridian to improve the overall audio delivery. The speaker is tuned quite well so that the audio does not distort even when the music is being played at high volume levels.

    I have tested other smart speakers available in India, for instance, Google Home and some of Amazon's Alexa powered speaker but none sounded this clean and produced open sound signature. LG has managed to devise the perfect sounding smart speaker for technology enthusiasts. And now after the price cut, the speaker makes for a great smart audio accessory for tech-savvy users.

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
