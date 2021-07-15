Lionsgate To Provide Content Benefits To OnePlus Smart TV Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

To increase its content offering OnePlus has announced its partnerships with streaming platforms Lionsgate Play. Under this partnership, OnePlus TV users will get access to the global content library. Besides, this partnership will enable Lionsgate Play to increase its user base in India.

In addition, the content offering of OnePlus TV will allow users to watch content from several content platforms.

Content Benefit With Partnership

This partnership will offer a content benefit from six different languages, such as Kannada, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, and Tamil.

"We are also seeing deeper penetration by means of dubbed languages and have takers in Tier 2 cities plus as well. It only makes sense to make the service available at as many touchpoints as possible to ensure people are able to access us from their favorite devices," said Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President at Lionsgate.

Meanwhile, Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of India Sales at OnePlus India said that the partnership with Lionsgate Play will provide our users all exclusive content across genres and languages, which will increase the viewing experience.

Recently Launched OnePlus Smart Televisions In India

Notably, OnePlus has recently launched the UIS smart television in the country. The smart television comes with a 4K UHD display, immersive audio co-tuned with Dynaudio, which is a premium Danish loudspeaker maker.

Smart television enables users to watch the content of their choice via a hands-free voice control feature. It also has the Speak Now feature. Additionally, users are allowed to connect their OnePlus wearables, such as OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Budz Z, OnePlus Buds, and OnePlus watch.

Furthermore, the OnePlus TV 50 U1S is available at Rs. 46, 999, the OnePlus TV 55 UIS smart television will sot you Rs. 52,999, and another smart TV called OnePlus TV 65 U1S is priced at Rs. 68,999. The smart televisions are now available OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. Smart TVs are also available in offline stores.

Oppo has recently acquired OnePlus. The former has not announced any smart TV under its name, but it is expected that soon OnePlus smart televisions will be available in Opp stores.

