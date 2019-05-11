Matrix 4 could soon be a reality; John Wick 4 director spills some beans News oi-Vishal Kawadkar It has been 15 years since the last Matrix movie was released.

We all have been waiting for the next installment of the popular action franchise Matrix. It has been 15 years since the last in the series - Matrix: Revolutions hit the silver screens. There were reports that the Wachowski brothers are working on the fourth and fifth parts of the franchise, but it never really took off.

However, John Wick 3 Parabellum director Chad Stahelski, who has also worked as Keanu Reeves' stunt double and stunts coordinator in The Matrix, has claimed that Matrix creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski are working on the fourth installment. He also said that their ideas are so exciting that he's totally up for anything to make this happen.

"I'm super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they're expanding what we all loved," Stahelski told Yahoo Movies UK. The statement also contradicts the previous reports from The Hollywood Reporter, which confirmed that a Matrix reboot is in the works, but Wachowskis won't be a part of that.

The report also said that Ready Player One writer Zak Penn will write the script. While the Creed actor Micheal B. Jordan to star. Stahelski said that he'd "put down whatever I was doing to help" the Wachowskis realize their vision, no matter what the filmmaking duo asked. If they wanted Stahelski to return as a stuntman, "I would probably go and get hit by a car."

Matrix star Keanu Reeves also shared similar thoughts, and said: "That would be a gift," and admitted that "he wouldn't say no."

The first Matrix flick came out in 1999 and showed the story of a cybercriminal named Neo who goes on to become a lifesaver in a virtual reality called the Matrix. The movie is hailed as one of the best sci-fi movies to have ever graced the silver screen. Well, the production house is yet to make an announcement, so we request our readers to take this news with a pinch of salt, but we really hope this comes to reality.