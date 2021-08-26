Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 4K Android Smart TV Launched In Three Screen Sizes; Here's The Price And Full Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi today concluded its Smarter Living 2022 in India with the launch of a slew of IoT enabled products. The brand has also expanded its smart TV portfolio with the launch of the Mi TV 5X series. Likewise its predecessors, the latest-gen 4K smart TVs come in three different screen sizes and an affordable price tag. All three smart TVs comes loaded with features such as HDR certifications and Android 10 OS, etc. Following are the pricing and features:

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X Key Features

The Xiaomi Mi TV 5X comes in three different sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The features offered by all the models are similar with minimal differences. The 43-inch variant offers a 95.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. The 50-inch variant has a 95.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the 55-inch model has a 96.6 percent screen-body ratio.

The remaining display specs are identical, i.e., 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, HDR10/ HDR 10+ certification, and a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The 4K HDR smart TVs further has 88 percent NTSC color gamut, 94 percent DCI P3 color gamut and Dolby Vision support.

As far as the audio is concerned, the 43-inch Mi TV 5X is packed with 30W speakers. Whereas, both the 50-inch and the 55-inch variants equips a 40W speaker for audio output. All three Mi smart TVs have DTS-HD and Dolby Atmos support. The processing in all three TVs is handled by a 64-but quad-core A44 chipset.

The Mi TV 5X series packs 2GB RAM and onboard storage of 16GB. Firmware is handled by Android 10 OS topped with Xiaomi's custom PatchWall 4 UI. These smart TVs have built-in Chromecast and over 75 pre-installed free live channels and 30 OTT apps.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi TV 5X smart TVs offer three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one 3.5 mm headphone jack, and one AV input port. For wireless connectivity, the TVs are equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X India Price And Sale

The cheapest Xiaomi Mi TV 5X variant is the 43-inch model that carries Rs. 31,999 price tag. The 50inch and the 55-inch Mi TV 5X will cost you Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 47,999 respectively. The official sale starts September 7 at Croma, Flipkart and the company's online and offline retail stores.

