ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MIB Wants Broadcasters And DTH Players To Offer Uninterrupted Services

    By
    |

    In order to help people, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has asked all broadcasters and DTH operators to offer their services without any interruption. The ministry has also issued a notification, asking to cooperate for the interest of viewers.

    MIB Wants Broadcasters And DTH Players To Offer Uninterrupted Services

     

    The notification said, "The stakeholders are advised to continue to provide uninterrupted services to their subscribers and cooperate with other players within the distribution chain in the interest of viewers and larger public safety in these difficult times."

    This is not the first time the government has asked broadcasters and DTH players to offer their services during the lockdown. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all players to offer their services during the lockdown.

    The ministry has listed these services in the list of essential services at this point. Meanwhile, Economic Times reported that the cable TV operators believe that this is a really important announcement for them as their falling revenue from users is a bone of contention between them and broadcasters.

    It is worth mentioning that the local TV subscribers' cable operators have been facing a financial crisis as there is a drop-in fee collection due to lockdown.

    "We have demanded to allow a three-month prepaid account into postpaid or to have a credit facility of such period to facilitate seamless services," RS Raju, Secretary, Seemandhra Cable Operators Welfare Association (SCOWA) was quoted by the newspaper.

    "This is a good development by MIB but it should have specified that they are directing pay broadcasters not to raise invoices for this 2-3-month timeframe, following a similar move by the United States," Raju said.

    In fact, the report said the cable TV operators from Andhra Pradesh have asked big broadcasters not to cut the connection of the set-top box at this moment as customers are at home.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: DTH
    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X