ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola Launches Revou 2 Series TVs Starting At Rs. 13,999; Features & India Sale Date

    By
    |

    Motorola has announced the launch of the Revou 2 series TVs in India. They will be available in three resolutions and different screen sizes. The HD-ready TV comes with a 32-inch screen, the Full HD resolution TV can be purchased in two screen sizes - 40-inch and 43-inch.

     
    Motorola Launches Revou 2 Series TVs Starting At Rs. 13,999

    While the 4K resolution Motorola TV comes in three screen sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Let's take a look at the pricing, availability, and key specs of the Motorola Revou 2 series TVs.

    Motorola 4K Resolution TV

    As mentioned above, Motorola has launched a total of three TVs under the Revou 2 series that comes with a 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels). The trio supports a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and HDR10. It also features Low Blue Light Emission technology. Under the hood, the smart TVs are powered by the quad-core MediaTek processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU and paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

    Motorola Full HD Resolution TV

    Motorola Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) TV comes in two variants- 40-inch and 43-inch. They also support a 60Hz refresh rate and Low Blue Light Emissions technology. Both variants run the MediaTek quad-core processor under their hood with Mali G31 MP2 GPU. Further, they come with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

    Motorola HD Ready Resolution TV

    Motorola has brought a single 32-inch variant that offers HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels). It also offers a 178° viewing angle, 300nits of brightness, and Low Blue Light Emission technology. The HD TV is powered by the quad-core MediaTek processor which is paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

    However, the Motorola Revou 2 series TVs share some common features such as Android TV 11 operating system, 24W speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz), HDMI ports, 2x USB 2.0, and Ethernet for connectivity.

     

    Motorola Revou 2 Series TVs Price And Sale In India

    The Motorola Revou 2 series TV (32-inch HD Ready) price starts at Rs. 13,999, while the 40-inch Full HD TV will cost Rs. 20,990 and Rs. 23,990 for the 43-inch variant. Lastly, the 43-inch 4K model starts at Rs. 26,999, the 50-inch variant is launched at Rs. 31,990, while the high-end 55-inch model retails for Rs. 37,999. All variants can be purchased via Flipkart.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smart tvs
    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X