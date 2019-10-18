Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Come Under Censor Board Radar

Netflix, Amazon To Be Censored

Many original videos of Netflix and Amazon Prime are a reason for court filings and complaints to the police in recent months. Court cases have been filed says the video content was obscene, insulting, and insensitive to religious sentiments, a government official said to Reuters. Concerns around the possible censorship have prompted Netflix and Hotstar to sign a self-regulation code in January.

However, Amazon did not do so, claiming that the ‘current laws are adequate'. On the other hand, the government official said that self-regulation isn't the same for all. He indicated that the directions are clear and said some action needs to take to address the problem.

Netflix Sacred Games Under Censorship

Popular Netflix series Sacred Games faced a court case about offensive scenes and defaming remarks about a former Indian PM. Another complaint was filed last month against Netflix shows defaming Hindus and religious sentiments. The piling court complaints are increasing the pressure on the government to take action. Talks are being held between the Information and Broadcasting board and the IT ministries of suitable measures, but there's been an official statement yet.

Netflix, Amazon Censorship In India

However, the government may rule out regulations as there are several other options, the official said. For one, the video streaming platforms can bring out self-regulation code surpassing the government intervention. Another option includes setting up a government-monitored code where the streaming giants require to take permission for approval.

In a bid to have more viewers, Netflix and Amazon have been increasingly producing local content. Plus, the increased use of mobile data is supporting users to consume content. Netflix has also offered a special mobile-only plan in India for Rs. 199, which is half the rate of its cheapest plan. Netflix hopes to deliver 100 million subscribers soon. But, one should hope that the censorship debate wouldn't affect the content of the streaming sites.