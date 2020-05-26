ENGLISH

    Netflix Offers Free Upgrading Of Packs For 30 Days In India

    By
    |

    Netflix has recently added 15.8 million customers in the Q1 of this calendar year. In fact, the company is coming up with several changes and features to attract and increase its user base in India. It has brought new packs and planning to invest a huge amount of money in the content. Now, it has been reported that the app is upgrading its offering in India.

    Netflix Offers Free Upgrading Of Packs For 30 Days In India

     

    Under this new move, the company is offering free services for one month, where it is upgrading from basic to standard and from standard to premium pack for its subscribers, reports Gadgets 360. However, there is a catch. This benefit is only available for new customers. Old or existing customers cannot avail this offer. Notably, this offer is completely free, and it is valid for only 30 days.

    Netflix Upgrade Offer: Details

    With this upgrade offer, new basic plans users will be shifted to a standard plan, where they will get content in HD, while Standard plan customers will get the Premium pack. The Premium pack offers Ultra-high-definition resolution along with four screens. This offer is valid for 30 days, so once the offer ends, users will automatically be shifted to their usual plans.

    Netflix Packs In India: Details

    If we talk about the plans, then Netflix is offering four packs in the country. The first plans will cost you Rs. 199, where you get one screen in SD quality on phone or tablet. Then, there is a basic plan, which provides an SD screen at Rs. 499, while Rs. 649 provides two screens in HD. Lastly, there is an Rs. 799, which ships four screens in ultra-HD streaming quality.

    Netflix To Cancel Subscription Of Inactive Accounts

    Meanwhile, the OTT player has announced that it will cancel the subscriptions of inactive accounts. This means that the content provider will cancel the account if you are not active on the platform. In fact, the company has announced that it will start sending emails to those customers who are not using the account for the last one year.

     

    According to Netflix, these cancelations of accounts will not affect its revenue. The app said these inactive accounts are less than one percent, so there will be no major impact on the platform user base.

    netflix
    Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
