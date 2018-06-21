New Delhi based Xander Audios announces new home-entertainment solutions

New Delhi based home-entertainment brand Xander Audios (XA) has recently announced new multimedia products for consumers. The homegrown brand has launched XA 339 STEALTH-2 speaker and a LED-TV series with 3D Comb filter and Smart Energy Saving feature. The 43-inch LED-TV is a regular non-smart TV but combined with the speaker, the package seems like a good home-entertainment system.

XA STEALTH-2 is the successor of company's Bluetooth enabled STEALTH speaker, which was introduced in the year 2016. The speaker did quite well at its respective price-point during the time of its launch. That said, Xander Audios aims to deliver the same performance with the launch of company's second installment of affordable home-entertainment products range.

ALSO READ: Xander Audios Launches 'Disco' Speaker at Rs. 2,599

As per XA, STEALTH-2 comes with more power and advanced features. The speakers come with Bass Reflex Technology and offer a host of connectivity features to help you connect with all mobile devices and music players via Bluetooth. XA 339 STEALTH-2 can connect to smartphones and other devices using Bluetooth, USB, SD Card, and Aux port. It can also connect to FM radio and can be easily attached to any TV or gaming console using standard Aux wires to enhance the sound quality. The speaker also comes equipped with FM radio and features super heavy "Dragon Bass" feature, which we believe is added to please audiophiles.

XA says that the new speaker is specially designed for Indian consumers. Stealth speakers work on an SMPS solution instead of a standard transformer. This makes the speakers compatible to handle a wide spectrum of voltage and fluctuations.

Xander Audio LED TV Range

Unlike most of the brands which are focusing on smart TVs in today's time, Xander Audio has announced standard LED TVs; however, the TV range comes with some notable features. XA TV series comprises of three models - XA-9430 (43 inch), XA-9320 (32 inch), and XA-9240 (24 inch). The company says that the TV sets come with a 3D Comb filter, which is an electronic filter that separates the luminance signal from the chrominance signal three horizontal scan lines of the video at a time. This results in reduced video noise, cross-color interference or color bleeding and dot crawl and gives the viewer a clearer, sharper, and richer video picture. These slim LED models come with Smart Energy Saving features, 2 USB, 2 HDMI, AV Mode, VGA input, PC input, and Headphone out.

As far as pricing is concerned, XA-9430 LED TV is priced at Rs.43,990, XA-9320 comes at Rs. 21,990 and XA-9240 will sell at just Rs. 12,990 in the Indian market. The XA 339 STEALTH-2 Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 9,999. XA products are available at all leading retail stores.

Let us know in comments if you want to read more about the Xander Audios product range. We can test the new audio products and give you a detailed perspective about their features and performance.