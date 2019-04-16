New Xiaomi smart TV to be launched later this month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi to add another smart TV to its portfolio this month.

Xiaomi is one of the leading television manufacturers in China. And, the company is gearing up to expand the Mi TV lineup in the country with a new launch this month. Well, this information has been confirmed by the General Manager of Xiaomi Mi TV division, Li Xiaoshuang.

The company is confirmed to be in plans to add new products to its portfolio by the end of this month. This announcement was made via a Weibo post in response to the confirmation made by Lei Jun regarding the Mi TV launch conference.

As of now, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch model is out of stock on Xiaomi Mall in the country. This serves as a piece of concrete evidence hinting at the upcoming Mi TV launch. Though a new smart TV is expected to be launched in the coming days, both the Xiaomi executives have not divulged any details regarding the same.

What to expect?

From the company's smart TV offerings in the market, we can expect the upcoming smart TV to be a value for money offering running the proprietary PatchWall UI, which is a proprietary interface based on Android. It is also expected to feature an edge-to-edge display and a voice-controlled remote control. It will be an affordable offering similar to the previously launched Mi TV models.

Given that the launch of the next-generation Mi TV might take place sometime later this month, we can expect to get more details in the coming days.

The Mi 4A TV 32-inch model, which went out of stock features HDR 10, 178-degree viewing angles, a quad-core Amlogic processor, 8W speakers, Dolby Vision and UHD HLG formats for audio and voice input support with AI integration. It also has the necessary connectivity options on board.

Via: MyDrivers