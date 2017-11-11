Nirvana Being launches premium Airgle range of air purifiers in India

Citizens in Delhi NCR and in some parts of North India woke up to thick layers of toxic smog on Tuesday. The blanket of smog shrouded the city for over three days forcing Indian Medical Association (IMA) to declare a state of medical emergency. The situation got so worse that the pollutant levels reached to an alarming level of 833, which as per reports is 90 times the average of New York and far beyond the safe limit set by WHO.

This is not the first time people have witnessed such environmental hazards in Northern region of India; however the situation has worsen since last one year and demands immediate actions. While authorities will take absolute measures to tackle the gruesome situation on a larger level, we can do our bit to reduce health risks, at least at our homes.

Air purifiers can be one solution, which are gradually becoming a necessity for citizens in Delhi NCR and other affected areas. A variety of air purifiers are available in India today priced as low as Rs. 8,500 depending upon their filtration process and coverage area. The most recent ones and probably the priciest are the big and powerful Airgle AG600 PurePal and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier.

These air purification machines come from the house of Nirvana Being, a pioneer in innovative products and solutions to protect from both indoor and outdoor air pollution. Touted as the "Rolls Royce" of Air Purifiers, the company says that Airgle is a hyper-efficient device that efficiently eliminates the harmful airborne pollutants in the indoor air we breathe.

Airgle Air Purifiers have an efficiency rating of over 99.991% Designed to reduce the toxic pollutants and sanitize the air indoors, Airgle Air Purifiers use cHEPA filtration which is certified to filter ultra-fine particles down to 0.3 microns. The efficiency rating of these devices is rated over 99.991%. The purifiers have Titanium Pro module that removes chemical gases and destroys harmful organisms like bacteria and viruses, while killing germs down to 0.01 microns in size. Built for small to medium-size rooms Airgle air purifiers feature a 35 sq. ft. cHEPA filter and 3.5 lbs of premium deep carbon blend. The team says that the AG600 is perfect for small to medium-size rooms and can bring relief to severe allergy and asthma sufferers, and those with other critical respiratory problems. Moreover, the team also says that the Airgle products are also capable to address airborne infection control issues at hospitals, medical clinics and other health care facilities. Next-generation Titanium Pro module As per the data shared by Nirvana Being, the Airgle PurePal Clean Room AG900 Air Purifier features a 40 sq. ft. cHEPA filter, 6 lbs of premium deep carbon blend, along with the company's next-generation Titanium Pro module. The air purifiers also scores good on design part. The air purifiers also looked premium and displayed tough build. Mr Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder of Nirvana Being gave us the demo of company's air purifiers. While talking about the products, Mr Gupta mentioned that Airgle Purifiers are the only Air Purifiers available in India that can achieve WHO safe levels of PM 2.5 under 25 ug/m3 when urban India's levels reach 300 and beyond. As per the information shared by him, Airgle air purifiers filter 40 times more air than any other HEPA Air Purifier in the market and achieve 0 level on a particle counter test. Pricing As far as pricing is concerned, Airgle AG600 PurePal and Airgle AG900 PurePal is priced at Rs. 94,990.00 and Rs. 134,990, respectively. The price does seem steep when compared with other air purifiers in the market but as per Nirvana Being, Airgle air purifiers offer best-in-class performance to reduce the health risks by cleaning unhealthy air indoors. We will evaluate such claims once we get to test the Airgle products in our office or at home. Airgle air purifiers are available on the company's retail site- nirvanabeing.com.