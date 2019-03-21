No Netflix on Apple's video streaming service News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Netflix CEO confirms it will not collaborate with Apple.

Apple is just days ahead from introducing its video streaming service, but Netflix has already confirmed that its service won't be a part of the new service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings confirmed the news to the press in Los Angeles. According to Bloomberg, Hastings described Apple as a 'great company,' but has chosen to not collaborate with the Cupertino-based company for its latest venture.

"We want to have people watch our content on our service," he said. Netflix has "massive competitors which are amazing, large, well-funded companies with very significant efforts." But he believes, "You do your best job when you have great competitors."

The news comes a few months after Netflix stopped users subscribe to its service from Apple's online store. This doesn't mean we would never see both the companies, but it's not happening anytime soon.

Apple is expected to announce the new streaming service at its March 25 event in California. The service will offer original TV shows, content from Apple's partners such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

