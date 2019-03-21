ENGLISH

    No Netflix on Apple's video streaming service

    Netflix CEO confirms it will not collaborate with Apple.

    By
    |

    Apple is just days ahead from introducing its video streaming service, but Netflix has already confirmed that its service won't be a part of the new service.

    No Netflix on Apple's video streaming service

     

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings confirmed the news to the press in Los Angeles. According to Bloomberg, Hastings described Apple as a 'great company,' but has chosen to not collaborate with the Cupertino-based company for its latest venture.

    "We want to have people watch our content on our service," he said. Netflix has "massive competitors which are amazing, large, well-funded companies with very significant efforts." But he believes, "You do your best job when you have great competitors."

    The news comes a few months after Netflix stopped users subscribe to its service from Apple's online store. This doesn't mean we would never see both the companies, but it's not happening anytime soon.

    Apple is expected to announce the new streaming service at its March 25 event in California. The service will offer original TV shows, content from Apple's partners such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

    Besides, Apple also recently announced the updated version of the iMac 4K and the iMac 5K. The new Apple iMac 4K sports a 21.5-inch 4k Retina display with 4096×2304 pixel resolution, priced at Rs 1,19,900. It is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core-i5 Hexa-core processor with AMD Radeon Pro Vega 48 GPU.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
