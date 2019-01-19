ENGLISH

Noble Skiodo introduces its 39-inch Full HD LED TV for Rs 21,999

Noble Skiodo launches 39-inch Full HD LED TV - BLT39OD01 in India for Rs 21,999. All you need to know about the newly launched TV.

    Noble Skiodo, a part of Veira Group has announced its latest 39-inch Full HD LED TV - BLT39OD01. The TV comes with a glut of features loaded in it. The Noble TV features slim bezel design which eliminates space between the screen and bezel and makes it seamless. Design wise it comes with a gloss finish which gives it the stylish edges.

    The 39-inch LED TV comes with a display resolution of 1366x768 pixels with massive Full HD ready display. Its also sports A+ Grade Panel along with 16.7M colours delivers true to life colours and imagery. With 0 dot screen feature, the TV reduces unnecessary noise from the on-screen image and delivers a clear picture to the viewer.

    Creating a theatrical ambience, the TV is integrated with two 10W speakers which boast a perfect loud sound for your party, movies and music experience. The TV also comes with several pre-loaded games. Bringing Seamless connect, enjoy music from the smartphone on a large screen with the Bluetooth feature.

    It comes with a B-share technology which is integrated into a hub for all media devices that support Bluetooth, USB-shared data, or data shared through other such devices.

    On the connectivity part, the TV offers 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and a Digital Media Player which support various formats of videos, sounds, and images. Users can connect any device to the TV and enjoy watching them on the big screen with crystal clear audio and video quality.

     

    To keep the ecosystem green, the TV features Auto shut down if left idle, saving unnecessary power consumption. The TV's Epoxy PCB with moisture-free components makes it resistant to moisture present in the air.

    If you are interested in buying the newly launched TV then you can grab it on offline retail stores, and exclusive with Flipkart in India.

    Sunday, January 20, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
