Noble Skiodo launched its first 39-inch Smart HD TV in India for Rs 16,999

Continuing with its Smart LED TV series line-up, Noble Skiodo, a part of Viera Group has announced the launch of its newest Smart TV experience with 'NB39INT01' which company claims that delivers high contrast crystal clear picture. It brings access to a wide variety of apps and services, one remote control and seamless convergence of content with your smartphone.

The 39-inch HD screen comes with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixel and 16.7 Million colors, that brings 4KUHD ready media playability, clarity and detail than seen before. The stable and deeply integrated Android support on LED TV ensures the very best of experience. Under the hood, it is powered by Cortex A7 Quad core CPU which allow users to play 4K content. The smart TV is backed by an 8GB inbuilt memory and 1 GB RAM.

Enhance the experience wire-free with inbuilt Miracast support and E-Share app that displays content from the Smartphone or any device onto your TV screen. The TV also supports intelligent User Interface (UI) that allows direct content on the TV home screen as per the customer interests. The intelligent UI in the TV offers the viewer 3,00,000 hours of viewing along with inbuilt user interest customised videos, that gives many options from several preloaded apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Prime.

It also comes with the powerful audio output of 10W X10W from two different speakers. The TV gives you the Cinema Zoom and theatre like ambience. The connectivity options include 2 USB Devices and 2 HDMI ports. Being a smart TV, it has got an Ethernet port & can also connect over a Wi-Fi network.



The Smart TV comes with two remotes; one for all the TV functioning and other, a magic remote, which is an inbuilt keyboard and a motion sensor remote which makes navigating through the Television easier and quicker.

If you are interested in buying the TV then you can grab it from leading retail and e-commerce stores across India. You can grab it now at Flipkart for Rs 16,999.