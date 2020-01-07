OnePlus Plans To Assemble Its Smart TVs In India: Report

ENGLISH

    With an aim to strengthen its foothold in India, OnePlus recently launched its smart TVs in the country. But now, it has been reported that the company has huge plans for India. As the firm is all set to manufacture its TV sets at its production facility. Apart from that, OnePlus is also planning to supply its products to other countries from its production hub in the country.

    On the other hand, the company is talking to its global suppliers for the investment, as they are importing many components from other countries. However, OnePlus will assemble its smart TVs with its partner, once it will import the television panel, reports Economic Times.

    In fact, the report claims the premium smartphone maker company OnePlus is in talks with Dixon Technologies for assembling its smart TVs and interestingly the latter is already manufacturing televisions for Panasonic, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

    Meanwhile, OnePlus India general manager, Vikas Agarwal suggested that initially, the company will target only its five million customers to increase its smart TVs sales. "Smart television is just 10 percent of the market and there is immense potential to grow. However, not all brands may survive like it happened in smartphones," he was quoted by ET.

    At present, OnePlus is selling its smart TVs through Reliance Digital, Amazon, and its own stores. Besides, OnePlus is all set to expand its retail stores in India by adding more distributors this year. The company is planning to 70 more stores in 50 cities this year. At present, it has only 30 stores in 15 cities.

    "For smartphones, we are now targeting to be available in top general trade outlets. We have already partnered with Redington and reaching out to its top 100 stores,'' Vikas said. Currently, the company is managing these stores but their business partner is taking care of the sale part.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
