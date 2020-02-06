OnePlus Ropes In New Content Partners To Offer JioSaavn, Alt Balaji For Its TVs News oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus is all set to bring a new update for its televisions. The update will fix all the issues and bring new features to the smart televisions. Last year, the company launched its smart televisions. It includes the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

The OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. The smart TVs are available through Amazon, 100+ offline stores, and Reliance Digital.

The upcoming update will bring content from apps like JioSaavn, MX Player, Alt Balaji, ShemarooMe. Besides, the company is providing a three-month subscription to JioSaavn. In fact, these apps will be pre-installed for the new users, and the company will introduce OTA update for the existing users on both of its smart televisions. It also includes new connectivity options like Bluetooth with earphones.

It is worth mentioning that the new update will also support OTT apps like ZEE5, Netflix, Hungama, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Eros, and Youtube. Apart from that, you'll get Bluetooth Stereo, OnePlus Connect that allows you to connect five devices, and you'll get Amazon Prime button on the remote.

Meanwhile, the company has filed a new patent for new technology that allows you to hide the front camera if it's not in use, reports GizmoChina. According to the report, this is somehow similar to "Concept Note" that was introduced in January in CES 2020.

The report reveals there will be no punch-holes of pop-up camera. Meanwhile, the rear is somehow similar to the OnePlus 7T. Apart from this, the company is planning to bring OnePlus 8 Pro soon. It is expected to come with 12GB of RAM, Android 10, and 120Hz display. The smartphone is already listed in Geekbench and it shows that it will have Android 10 and the Snapdragon 865 processor.

Best Mobiles in India