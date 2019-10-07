OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Price Slashed Online: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus TV Q1 made its debut last month along with the Q1 Pro and the OnePlus 7T smartphone. Both OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro went up for sale starting September 28 in India and have also received an update for improved HDR content play. Now, there is a lucrative discount offer on both smart TVs which you can avail online. Details are as follows:

OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Amazon Discount Details

The OnePlus TV Q1 is available with a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on Amazon. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro's is also retailing with a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on the e-commerce platform. Notably, both Android TV's can be purchased with the discounted price via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and is valid on EMI transactions on the same cards as well.

As for the pricing, the OnePlus TV Q1 was launched at Rs. 69,900 but can be purchased for Rs. 64,900 following the discount. Similarly, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro which was announced at Rs. 99,990 can now be bought for Rs. 94,900 from Amazon.

OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Specifications And Features

The OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro come with 4K QLED panel and HDR10 support. Both the TVs are equipped with the Gamma Color Magic picture processor and Android Pie OS.

The audio output offered by the Q1 and the Q1 Pro is 50W, but the latter is equipped with a motion soundbar that comprises of 8 speakers (6-front firing and 2-rear-firing). Both the units get support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

There are some third-party apps installed such as Voot and Amazon Prime Videos. However, there is no Netflix support; which the company claims to introduce by the end of this year.

Notably, the OnePlus TV Q1 received a firmware update weighing 813MB recently. The update came with a fix for overexposure issues with HDR content and optimized music casting via DLNA.

