OnePlus TV With MediaTek MT5670 SoC, Mali-G51 GPU, And 3GB RAM, To Arrive In September

OnePlus TV is not a myth now, after an official announcement made by the company. As stated, the brand will introduce its first Smart TV-lineup with different screen size variants in September 2019, in India. As the days are approaching towards the launching event about which we are yet to know, more details of the TV are coming around. The new listing suggests that the TV will get powered by MediaTek MT5670 SoC, paired with Mali-G51 GPU and 3GB RAM.

The listing also reveals that the OnePlus TV will have a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and will ship with Android Pie OS.

What We Know More

According to the launched teaser, the OnePlus TV could come with a 55-inch QLED display size. While previous reports hinted that the TV would arrive in screen sizes of 34, 65 and 75-inches. Among these, 75-inch TV will be arriving only in US and Chinese market.

