OnePlus TV U1S India Launch Scheduled For June 10; What All We Know So Far

OnePlus is ready to launch a slew of products at its Summer Launch Event which the company confirmed via its official Twitter handle. The brand is expected to bring two new 5G smartphones dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the Nord 2. The event which is slated for July 10 will is also confirmed to introduce the new-generation OnePlus TV U series. What can we expect from the upcoming smart TV lineup? Take a look:

OnePlus TV U1S India Launch, Price, Sale Details

The OnePlus TV U1S is the new smart TV that will be unveiled at the company's Summer Launch Event on June 10. The launch event is set to begin at 7 pm IST which we can expect to be live-streamed at the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

The LED smart TV will be available via Amazon as the remaining upcoming offerings. The dedicated page is live on the online retailer's website. Notably, only the Red Cable members only would be able to buy the TV on the day of the launch.

A recent leak suggested a starting price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the 50-inch model. The OnePlus TV U1S is also said to be available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes which are tipped to be priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 59,999 respectively.

OnePlus TV U1S Expected Features

The OnePlus TV U1S is tipped to be equipped with a DLED (direct LED) panel. As mentioned above, the smart LED TV is expected to come in three sizes including 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The display is said to support a 60Hz refresh rate, 93 percent DCI-PC color gamut, and 300 nits brightness levels.

The Oneplus TV U1S will borrow the Live Section feature from the recently launched OnePlus TV 40 Y1 series. This comes as a part of the Oxygen TV OS. Additionally, the upcoming smart LED TV will be driven by the Android 10 OS and will also have Google Assistant support.

Other key features are not known at the moment. However, we can expect some more clues via Amazon and even the company itself in the form of teasers. The brand is not just focusing on the smartphone segment, but lately has been strengthening its portfolio in the smart TVs and audio category as well.

It hasn't been long since the OnePlys TV 40Y1 went official and the brand has already confirmed the arrival of the new-generation OnePlus TV U1S. . It seems that OnePlus is all buckled up to rattle mid-range smart TV segment with its new offerings and will give other brands a tough competition in this space.

