OnePlus TV Y1S And Y1S Edge Up For Grabs; Are They Worth Buying?

OnePlus has taken the wraps off the TV Y1S and the TV Y1S Edge. According to a Counterpoint Research survey, OnePlus has quickly established itself as a popular smart TV brand and is currently one of the top five smart TV brands in the country.

OnePlus TV Y1S And Y1S Edge HDR Visuals

The OnePlus TV Y1S and the TV Y1S Edge's 32-inch models have HD images, while the 43-inch models have full HD visuals. All four TVs support the HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG standards.

The Gamma engine is available on both new OnePlus TVs. It uses artificial intelligence to recognize material and optimize display quality. The Gamma Engine enables these TVs to provide improved dynamic contrast, colors, and overall clarity.

TÜV Rheinland certification gives the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge a significant advantage in the display field. This technology reduces the display's blue light emissions, reducing eye fatigue and ensuring eye comfort.

OnePlus TV Y1S And Y1S Edge Smart Features

These two new OnePlus TVs are powered by the Android TV 11 platform. All the devices are equipped with the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming consoles. For voice-based commands, Google Assistant is built into the software. The OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge also come with a Smart Manager to manage storage space. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with a metallic coating on the bottom bezel.

OnePlus TV Y1S And Y1S Edge ConnectivityAnd Sound

OnePlus' Connect 2.0 technology enables users to connect their smartphones to these TVs. The OnePlus Connect 2.0's has a Remote Kids Mode Control feature with a Timer feature. The TVs also feature Miracast and DLNA, as well as a built-in Chromecast. These new smart TVs also offer seamless connectivity options with other OnePlus devices.

Moreover, a connected OnePlus Watch allows users to turn on and off the TV. The Smart Sleep Control feature is included in all the models. Both of these OnePlus TVs speakers produce high-definition sound. The OnePlus TV Y1S has 20W speakers, while the Y1S Edge has 24W speakers. Dolby Audio support is something that both TVs have in common.

OnePlus TV Y1S And Y1S Edge Price, Offers, And Availability

Both the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available for purchase starting February 21st. The OnePlus TV Y1S will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in, among other e-commerce sites. The 43-inch model will be available online as well, although at a later date.

The OnePlus TV Y1S (32-inch) will cost Rs. 16,499, the OnePlus TV Y1S (43-inch) will cost Rs. 26,999 and the higher models i.e. the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge (32-inch) and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge (32-inch) will cost Rs. 16,999 and

Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Axis Bank clients can receive instant savings of Rs 2000 and Rs 2500 on the 32-inch and 43-inch Edge models, respectively, from February 21st to February 28th. However, this offer is only applicable if the TV is purchased with no-interest EMIs for up to 9 months.

Customers of Axis Bank will also be able to get a Rs 2000 instant bank discount on the 32-inch OnePlus TV Y1S, as well as no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. Members of the OnePlus Red Cable Club will also receive incentives. They can get a Rs 500 discount on the Y1S and Y1S Edge 32-inch models.

