OnePlus TV Y1S Pro With MediaTek Processor, 24W Speakers Launched At Rs. 29,999; India Price & Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has announced its latest Y-series TV named the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India. The device will join the existing models of the Y-lineup. It can be purchased via the brand's official site and Amazon India. Features include a MediaTek processor, 4K display, and so on. Check here for pricing and launch offers of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Price, Sale & Offers In India

The OnePlus Y1S Pro price has been set at Rs 29,999 in India and the smart TV will be available for purchase starting April 11. Besides, SBI credit card users will get a Rs. 2,500 instant discount which brings the price down to Rs. 27,499.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Features

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro has a bezel-less design, while it has a wide bezel and the OnePlus logo engraved at the bottom. As far as the features are concerned, the smart TV comes with a 43-inch with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR10+ support. It also offers AI-powered visuals including (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), more clarity, better colors, dynamic contrast, and content optimization.

Under the hood, it runs the MediaTek MT9216 processor which is paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. Furthermore, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro packs 24W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio. On the software front, the device ships with Android 10 TV OS.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 support, built-in Google Assistant, Google Chromecast support, and pre-loaded apps like Amazon Prime video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix. It also supports OnePlus Connect 2.0 for connectivity with other OnePlus devices. In terms of ports, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro has 1 Ethernet port, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and also includes dual-band Wi-Fi support.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro: Worth Buying?

Under Rs. 30,000, you'll get a 4K display with a capable processor on the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. Besides, it has a premium design and all the needful features that one mid-range smart TV should Offer. However, it runs Android 10 TV OS, while the other affordable OnePlus smart TVs run Android 11 TV OS.

Best Mobiles in India