Just In
- 1 hr ago Tata Neu App Launched: What Is It And How To Earn Extra Coins With Tata Neu?
- 2 hrs ago Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Reportedly In Works; Design Revealed Through Sketch
- 2 hrs ago Dell Latitude 5000 (2022) Series Laptops Announced With An Eye On Sustainability
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel, Sony Xperia Phones Among Worst Radiation Emitters: How Harmful Is Your Smartphone?
Don't Miss
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Offer Langar At Gurudwara After Wedding Just Like Rishi And Neetu Kapoor Had Done?
- Finance Goyal Suggests Cochlear Ltd, To Set Up Manufacturing Base In India
- Sports Virat Kohli vs Anil Kumble Rift: Former CoA chief Vinod Rai opens up about bitter episode in his book
- Lifestyle Alaya F Is A Vision To Behold In Dreamy Ivory Blue Lehenga
- News Omar Abdullah summoned by ED
- Education QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022 Released, Check QS Top Indian Universities Ranking By Subject
- Automobiles Suzuki V-Storm SX 250 Launched In India: Launch Price Rs 2.11 Lakh
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Uttarakhand
OnePlus TV Y1S Pro With MediaTek Processor, 24W Speakers Launched At Rs. 29,999; India Price & Sale Date
OnePlus has announced its latest Y-series TV named the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India. The device will join the existing models of the Y-lineup. It can be purchased via the brand's official site and Amazon India. Features include a MediaTek processor, 4K display, and so on. Check here for pricing and launch offers of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro.
OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Price, Sale & Offers In India
The OnePlus Y1S Pro price has been set at Rs 29,999 in India and the smart TV will be available for purchase starting April 11. Besides, SBI credit card users will get a Rs. 2,500 instant discount which brings the price down to Rs. 27,499.
OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Features
The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro has a bezel-less design, while it has a wide bezel and the OnePlus logo engraved at the bottom. As far as the features are concerned, the smart TV comes with a 43-inch with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR10+ support. It also offers AI-powered visuals including (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), more clarity, better colors, dynamic contrast, and content optimization.
Under the hood, it runs the MediaTek MT9216 processor which is paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. Furthermore, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro packs 24W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio. On the software front, the device ships with Android 10 TV OS.
Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 support, built-in Google Assistant, Google Chromecast support, and pre-loaded apps like Amazon Prime video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix. It also supports OnePlus Connect 2.0 for connectivity with other OnePlus devices. In terms of ports, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro has 1 Ethernet port, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and also includes dual-band Wi-Fi support.
OnePlus TV Y1S Pro: Worth Buying?
Under Rs. 30,000, you'll get a 4K display with a capable processor on the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. Besides, it has a premium design and all the needful features that one mid-range smart TV should Offer. However, it runs Android 10 TV OS, while the other affordable OnePlus smart TVs run Android 11 TV OS.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999