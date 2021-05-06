Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With MediaTek SoC Launched; Cheaper Models To Take On Mi TVs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo concluded its event today in China with the launch of the Oppo K9 5G smartphone and K9 smart TV lineup. The K9 smart TV lineup has been introduced in three different screen sizes with each model packing a different set of specifications. The new generation Oppo smart TV lineup comprises a 43-inch, a 55-inch, and a 65-inch model. What all are the features offered by Oppo's new smart TV lineup, let's find out:

Oppo K9 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch Key Features

The Oppo K9 smart TVs come with the same LED-backlit (DLED) LCD panel, but with different screen resolutions. The Oppo K9 43-inch variant's display supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels, while the 55-inch and the 65-inch models come with 2160 x 3840 pixels resolution. The refresh rate is standard at 60Hz across all the models.

The 43-inch model comes with 230 nits peak brightness, low blue light mode, HDR10/HDR 10+ certification, and HLG. The remaining two variants also have these features but have a higher peak brightness level of 300 nits. The high-end variant (65-inch) has added support for 60Hz dynamic MEMC or better frame transition.

All three Oppo K9 smart TVs feature a metal frame design. The connectivity aspects are also slightly identical. The new range of Oppo smart TVs ship comprises two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one digital coaxial audio port. Notably, the 65-inch variant has three HDMI 2.1 ports and an AV port.

The 55-inch variant also has an AV port; however, the 43-inch model comes with one RCA port. Both 65-inch and 55-inch Oppo TVs have two 15W speakers that deliver 30W of total output. The 43-inch base variant has two 10W speakers that produce 20W output. All these models have Dolby Audio support.

The Oppo K9 43-inch and 55-inch smart TVs uses the MediaTek MT9632 processor, while the 65-inch model is equipped with a slightly powerful MediaTek MT9652 processor. The Oppo K9 smart TVs are announced with 2GB RAM (all models). The 43-inch variant features 8GB storage, whereas, the remaining two variants offer 16GB native storage.

Will Oppo K9 Smart TV Lineup Compete Mi TVs?

The Oppo K9 43-inch variant is announced for 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 22,700), while the 55-inch variant is priced at 2,799 Yuan (roughly Rs. 34,000). The 63-inch variant will be retailing at 3,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 45,000) starting May 11 in China.

Now, Xiaomi's Mi Smart TV lineup has several models that retail in a similar price range. However, Oppo gets an edge here by packing a different set of features in each model which generally isn't the case with the Mi TV lineup. So, users get options to choose from based on not just screen size but also features.

