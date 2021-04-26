Oppo Smart TV K9 With MEMC Technology To Launch On May 6 Alongside K9 5G Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to introduce a slew of products including smartphones, TWS earphones, smartband on May 6 in China. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be launching a new Smart TV on the same day dubbed Oppo Smart TV K9.

Oppo Smart TV K9: What To Expect?

The upcoming Smart TV is said to arrive in three sizes - 43, 55, and 65 inches. Besides, it is also expected to come in 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option. The Smart TV K9 will support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, MEMC technology, local dimming, and more.

Apart from this, other features are still unknown at this moment. As far as price is concerned, it is rumored to come as an entry-level TV and the price could start at 2,999 Yuan (Rs. 32,568).

To recall, the Oppo TV S1 and TV R1 were launched last year as the company's first-ever Smart TVs. The Oppo TV S1 is available in a single 65-inch model and the TV R1 comes in 55-inch and 55-inch variants. The Oppo TV S1 is priced at 7,999 Yuan (Rs. 92,173), while the Oppo R1price starts at 3,299 Yuan (Rs. 38.014).

In the same news, the Oppo K9 5G is also going to launch on May 6. The handset is already listed on the Chinese retailers' sites which confirmed that the phone will be available in black, blue color and two storage configurations options -8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

In terms of features, the phone is said to flaunt a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and will run the Snapdragon 768G chipset with a clock speed of 2.8GHz. The handset is also expected to include VC liquid cooling technology and might feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP sensor.

Other aspects will include a 32MP front sensor, a 2,100mAh dual-cell battery unit with 65W rapid charging support, and Android 11 OS. Moreover, the launch has been set for May 6 at 3 pm local time (12.30 pm IST).

