Optoma Introduces HD27e Home Entertainment Projector

With its aim to provide superior picture quality of home entertainment Optoma announces the launch of HD27e with 1080p resolution, 3,400 lumens, and 25,000:1 contrast ratio.

Convenient and easy to set up, Optoma HD27e can be connected with a number of devices including a laptop, PC, Blu-ray player, media streamer or a gaming console. It can even turn into a smart projector by connecting an HDMI dongle like the Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV to play games, stream videos, and share photos on the big screen. Featured with low input latency. Optoma HD27e provides gamers a smooth, responsive gaming experience claims the company.

Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said: "The new HD27e is an all-around home entertainment projector, combining high brightness with exceptional color accuracy to produce true-to-life visuals on a huge screen. The small and lightweight chassis, simple set-up and integrated speakers make this an extremely convenient choice" he further added.

HD27e key features

Optoma HD27e comes with Full HD 1080p resolution which is an optimum resolution for watching HD TV, sports, movies, and gaming.

The HD27e has a brightness of 3,400 lumenns+

It has a good color production and Rec. 709 HDTV standard for accurate color.

HD27e has 2x HDMI and MHL support for easy connectivity

It also has an inbuilt 10 W speaker which can be used when there is no other external audio source.

It also has a USB slot which is helpful for streaming content via HDMI dongle

The projector itself is lightweight and portable.

The projector is priced at 99,840₹ and is now available for sale.

About Optoma

Optoma delivers engaging visual and audio experiences for a connected world. Keeping in mind the customer needs and the user experience at the center of everything Optoma's projection products combine image processing technologies with engineering and innovation to deliver stunning crystal clear images with ultimate reliability. Designed for professional AV and home entertainment, these use DLP technology, pioneered by Texas Instruments.

The Optoma NuForce audio range is designed for people that care about sound. They are built from quality components combining a sleek design good audio quality.