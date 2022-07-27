Just In
Philips 7900 Ambilight Android TV Series With Dolby Atmos Costs Rs. 99,990: What Makes It So Expensive?
Philips has expanded its product offering to include premium Android TVs in India. The new Philips 7900 Ambilight TV series are available in India now, and packs premium features for gaming, audio, lounging, and viewing. Here's all you need to know about the new Philips 7900 Ambilight Android TV series in the country.
Philips 7900 Ambilight TV Price In India
The Philips 7900 Ambilight is available in three sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. The Philips 7900 Ambilight 55-inch TV is priced at Rs. 99,990. The 65-inch and high-end 75-inch models cost Rs. 1,49,990 and Rs. 1,89,990, respectively. The new Android TVs will be available for purchase at select offline stores initially, and there's no word about online availability yet.
Philips 7900 Ambilight Android TV Features
The new Philips 7900 Ambilight TV series offers a 4K Ultra HD LED display that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It comes with Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV, which Philips claims to respond to the on-screen action and emits an immersive glow.
It also supports Dolby Atmos with 20W RWM which enhances the overall viewing experience. Additionally, it also includes the Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD Engine that creates better sharpness, increased depth perception, better contrast, smooth natural motion, and highlights the details, claims Philips.
As far as the design is concerned, the Philips 7900 Ambilight Android TV series packs a bezel-free display. The European borderless design and slim build are suitable for all interiors. Under the hood, the new Philips Android TV series runs the Android TV OS platform with a wide range of content.
Popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others are available on the Philips 7900 Ambilight TV series. Plus, there's Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0 support for seamless connectivity. The new Android TV series also packs many ports like 4 HDMI slots, 2 USB ports, a Digital Audio Port, and a headphone jack.
What Makes Philips 7900 Ambilight TVs So Expensive?
The Philips 7900 Ambilight TV series is premium with rich features. The superior design, immersive 4K display, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and Android TV OS are some of the premium features. It aims to take on flagship TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and others.
