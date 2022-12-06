Philips Brings Two New Soundbars To India; Price, Specs, And Availability

Photo Credit: Philips

Philips has expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of two new soundbars -- Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 and TAB7807 3.1. The soundbars claim to offer fully immersive sound, thanks to their CH Dolby Atmos technology. Besides, the soundbars come equipped with a wireless subwoofer to provide depth to audio output. Let’s have a detailed look at the specs and pricing of the new soundbars.

Philips TAB8947 Highlight Features

The Philips TAB8947 soundbar packs 660W power and is backed by 3.1.2 channels with 8 integrated drivers and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer. Moreover, the soundbar has Dolby Atmos compatibility which offers an immersive audio experience.

Users will also be able to stream hi-res playlists through their smartphones via Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, or Bluetooth. Not just that, the soundbar also enables users to connect 4K HDR video sources for immersive gaming and movie-watching experience.

This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection to facilitate advanced formats like Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs and also works with Apple AirPlay 2, allowing users to ask Siri to skip tracks or turn up the volume.