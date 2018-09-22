Portronics launches portable Bluetooth speaker Bounce with FM

Portronics has unveiled its portable Bluetooth speaker Bounce for the Indian consumers. This cube-shaped, compact 5W speaker claims to play music for up to five hours on a single charge.

Bounce has a smooth and strong silicon body which gives it a nice touch and stability on higher volumes. It has a 5W inbuilt speaker which offers loud sound output. Due to its lightweight and cubical body, Bounce is very stable even at maximum volume.

Portronics Bounce has Bluetooth 4.2 offering connectivity for your smartphone, tab, laptop, and computer. You can also play your favorite music from a pen drive. You can also play your favorite FM stations with its inbuilt powerful antenna. It is powered by an 800mAh lithium polymer battery that can be recharged in a mere 1-2 hours.

The new Portronics Bounce is available at a price point of Rs 1,299 from both online and offline stores. It comes in two lively colors Black and Blue and weighs just about 200 grams. Each color has a dual tone for enhanced aesthetic appeal.

Previously, the company launched its Harmonics 208 headphones. The new Harmonics 208 Bluetooth headphone is an addition to the company's already available Harmonics series which already have the headphones including Harmonics 204 and Harmonics 206 among others.

Portronics claims that the Harmonics 208 Bluetooth earphones will offer decent bass and mid-frequency response. In addition to this, the Harmonics 2018 also comes with some decent features which will help to give an 'incredible audio experience' to the masses. However, we would like to test the device before we can verify all these claims by the company.

As for the features, the Harmonics 208 comes with a built-in microphone which can be used to make and receive phone calls from any of the connected Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. Apart from this, users can also listen to music from the connected smartphones.

The headphone also features magnetic speakers with Acoustic Echo Reduction technology for an enhanced noise cancellation effect, and it is achieved by reducing the background noise during phone calls and music playback.