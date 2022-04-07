Pre-Reserve Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV For Just Rs. 10,000 In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung is one of the first brands to launch true 8K smart television in India. The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart televisions are now available for pre-reserve in India, that too for just Rs. 10,000. What's even more interesting is the fact that you can get Rs. 20,000 discount on the final price of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart television.

Similarly, you can also pre-reserve the 4K variant of the Samsung Neo QLED TV for just Rs. 5,000 and get a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the final price. Both models are currently available for pre-order on Samsung India's official website, and here are more details regarding the same.

The 2022 Neo QLED is the latest premium range of smart TVs from Samsung that uses the latest Quantum Matrix Technology Pro. This helps to offer accurate light control which results in offering an excellent contrast ratio, offering a real-life-like picture quality.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (2022) Features

As the name suggests, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K (2022) offers a true 8K resolution ( 7,680 x 4,320) panel with Quantum HDR 64x technology along with HDR10+ support. A Neo QLED 8K smart TV will have 33 million pixels, which is four times more than that of 4K.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K (2022) comes with a minimal bezel technology with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. Not just that, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K (2022) also covers 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut support. As this is a smart TV, it also comes with apps like Google Duo for video calling. However, to do the same, one has to buy accessories like Samsung SlimFit cam separately.

When it comes to gaming, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K (2022) offers up to a 144Hz refresh rate on select models, and it also supports modern gaming consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X via the HDMI 2.1 port with native 8K output. Do note that, the 144Hz refresh rate only works at native 4K resolution and not at 8K resolution.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K (2022) and the Samsung Neo QLED 4K (2022) also come with a smart battery-free remote, which uses solar and 2.4GHz radio frequency harvesting to charge using the frequency emitted by Wi-Fi routers.

Pre-Reserve Samsung Neo QLED 8K Here

