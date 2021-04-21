Just In
-

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?
Realme has confirmed the launch of another Smart TV in the country soon. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared a teaser image, which reveals it is launching the Realme Smart TV 4K soon which will feature a 43-inch screen size. The teaser has not mentioned any key features of the upcoming Smart TV. However, going by the name, it is confirmed that the Smart TV will offer a 4K resolution. Besides, it will have thin bezels as per the teaser image.
The next launch speech is quite interesting this time. Tell me your expectations from our next #realmeSmartTV. pic.twitter.com/1aH4sXqcqO— Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 20, 2021
However, he did not divulge the exact launch date. But it is expected to launch next month. Sheth confirmed in a reply to a tweet that the company has another 49-inch or a 50-inch TV in its pipeline which is going to arrive in India next month. So, there is a chance the company will introduce both TVs on the same day.
Although, Realme is already selling a 43-inch Realme Smart TV in the country at Rs. 21,999 that features Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. So, this time difference between both products will be their resolution. Besides, the company has another model which is 32-inch, priced at Rs. 12,999. Apart from these two models, there is also a premium smart TV named Realme Smart TV 4K, measuring a 55-inch screen. The smart TV is selling in the country at Rs. 42,999.
In the same news, the brand is now prepping up to launch the 5G version of its Realme 8 series in the country which is slated for April 22. The Realme 8 5G will be the first phone in India to run the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. In terms of features, the handset will have a 90Hz Ultra smooth display with support for FHD+ resolution and up to 600nits high brightness.
The phone is also confirmed to come with 128GB onboard storage which will support a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. For software, the Realme 8 5G will run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0. Moreover, the back panel of the phone will feature the gradient surface and a rectangular module with quad-sensors.
